Costa Brazil Returns After Amyris Bankruptcy

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At least 43 employees across both teams in New York will be let go, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the beauty conglomerate struggles to find its footing.
The acquisition gives Amyris another consumer brand and Costa Brazil the resources it needs to expand into new markets.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
E.l.f., Nyx Professional Makeup, Dove and Cerave are among the labels getting into the Big Game this year, testing the waters for advertising’s biggest stage.
Affordable price points, viral products and a digital-focused marketing strategy continue to be drivers for the brand’s growth.
CEO Fabrizio Freda’s turnaround strategy for the company did not quiet suggestions from corners that another leader should execute the recovery plan.
The beauty giant announced layoffs and plans to regain profitability, measures to restore faith in investors and customers alike.