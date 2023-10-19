Francisco Costa Plans to Buy Back Costa Brazil

Francisco Costa, through his company FCIP Holdco, LLC., has made a bid to buy back Costa Brazil, the Brazilian skin care, hair care and fragrance line he founded in 2018, The Business of Beauty has learned.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Costa has offered Amyris, its former parent company, $350,000 for the entirety of the brand, including intellectual property rights, trademarks, website domains and social media handles.

Amyris closed Costa Brazil in August, alongside fellow portfolio brands Purecane, a sweetener line, and Onda Beauty, a clean beauty retailer. At the time, thirty-six employees across the shared service teams of Costa Brazil, Onda Beauty and Amyris in New York were let go. That same month, Amyris filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and began the sale process for its remaining consumer lines, including JVN Hair, founded by Jonathan Van Ness, and Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s colour cosmetics line Rose Inc.

Amyris, which acquired Costa Brazil in March 2021, is accepting competing offers for the business until Nov. 1, according to people familiar with the matter. The bankruptcy court of Delaware has until Nov. 12 to make a decision on Costa Brazil; offers for Amyris’ operating consumer brands are being considered until Dec. 1.