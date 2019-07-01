default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Coty to Take $3 Billion Writedown as It Plots Turnaround Plan

The cosmetics company hopes to revive margins and better keep up with its rivals by streamlining management and trimming down product lines.
Marc Jacobs fragrances is a division of Coty | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Bloomberg

NEW YORK, United States — Cosmetics maker Coty Inc. will take a $3 billion writedown this year as it implements a turnaround plan intended to revive margins, reduce leverage and better keep up with its rivals.

The company wants to simplify its operations by streamlining management and trimming down product lines. It didn’t specify if the restructuring would include job cuts, but the company said it would be “reducing organisational layers,” which could mean as much.

As part of the turnaround plan, Coty will be divided into regional teams in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The company’s management will move to a new headquarters in Amsterdam, which it called “a cost-efficient and tax stable location.”

Coty is under pressure to turn its business around: Revenue has stagnated and earlier this year it took a $965 million writedown on the value of the brands it agreed to purchase from Procter & Gamble Co. in 2015, including Covergirl and Clairol. Coty shares have lost more than half of their value since that deal was announced.

Chief Executive Pierre Laubies, who took over from Camillo Pane in November, seeks to move Coty back into growth with the four-year turnaround plan. “We will focus our strategic effort and investments on fewer brands globally while simplifying our operations and organisation,” he said in the statement.

Next fiscal year, Coty expects a moderating decline in net revenues and better free cash flow. Longer term, it’s targeting three big things by fiscal 2023: operating margins of 14 to 16 percent, $1 billion in free cash flow and reducing its net debt-to-EBITDA to less than four times.

Coty said reached an agreement with banks in order to meet these goals. The company has “ample liquidity” and credit lines of more than $2 billion.

Coty shares rose as much as 3 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.

By Olivia Rockeman; editors: Anne Riley Moffat, Jonathan Roeder.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023