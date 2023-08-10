default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Farfetch to Close Beauty Division

The luxury marketplace had hoped to take a “leading position” in the space when it launched cosmetics, skin care and hair care in April 2022 but found it harder than expected to attract shoppers.
A diptych of Browns and Violet Grey
Farfetch is winding down its beauty division, including closing the beauty arm of Browns and removing Violet Grey from its marketplace. (Instagram/@brownsfashion/@violetgrey)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Farfetch is shutting down its beauty division at the end of the month to focus on improving sales of luxury fashion on its marketplace, according to an internal email viewed by The Business of Beauty.

The luxury e-tailer will remove the beauty section of its marketplace on Aug. 31, including the dedicated section for Violet Grey, the luxury beauty retailer it acquired in January 2022. (Violet Grey will continue to operate its own website and stores.) Browns, Farfetch’s physical retail arm since 2015, will also close its beauty division, according to the email.

Farfetch is one of many fashion e-tailers that have struggled to become beauty destinations. Companies like Amazon-owned Shopbop, Moda Operandi and Yoox-Net-a-Porter, which Farfetch has agreed to acquire a majority stake in, have invested in beauty. Those retailers still generate most of their sales from fashion. Unlike with apparel, consumers prefer to preview beauty products in person at trusted retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty, experts say.

“When we talk about categories that do really well in a physical presence, beauty is one of them,” said Edward Yruma, managing director and senior equity analyst at investment bank Piper Sandler. “There’s this kind of experimentation that occurs.”

Farfetch’s latest beauty venture, which launched in April 2022, was its second attempt to crack the market, following a 2016 partnership with UK-based Space NK that ultimately ended. It was also the marketplace’s most ambitious effort: It paid around $50 million for Violet Grey and hoped to leverage the retailer’s ability to curate a mix of established and emerging brands that had proved irresistible to well-off customers. The new beauty site launched with top prestige brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Westman Atelier and Isamaya.

“This time is different, this time is a meaningful launch,” José Neves, Farfetch’s founder and chief executive, told The Business of Fashion in February 2022. “We want to have a leading position in the beauty space in due course, so we are going for the number one position in the space.”

Farfetch did not respond to requests for comment.

During its investor day last December, Farfetch highlighted beauty as a key category it would focus on this year. At the time, it said that only 19 percent of consumers who bought fashion items also purchased other categories, including beauty.

Last year, sales on Farfetch’s marketplace slipped for the first time since the company went public in 2018 as shoppers returned to stores. The company’s sales rebounded in the first quarter of the year, rising 8 percent year over year. That was due in part to improvements in inventory and partnerships with brands like Reebok. Farfetch, however, made no mention of how non-fashion product categories like beauty contributed to its recuperation.

“The significant market opportunity and the original premise of the business, which is being a leading luxury e-commerce retailer, [is where] there’s plenty of white space,” Yruma said. “A lot of this other stuff can be pretty distracting.”

Farfetch’s shares have fallen more than 70 percent since their debut. The company will report second quarter earnings on August 17.

Further Reading

Why It’s So Hard for Fashion Retailers to Succeed in Beauty

It’s hard to break into beauty, on or offline, even if you’re owned by Amazon. As retailers from Trader Joe’s to Moda try to establish dominance in a category with endless points of distribution, it takes more than just populating your site or shelves with bottles and tubes of skin care to get shoppers to see you as a viable seller of beauty. It takes authority, and usually, exclusive focus (Sephora and Ulta Beauty aren’t trying to sell fashion, after all).

Can Farfetch Compete in Beauty?

The luxury fashion platform is coming at beauty from all sides — as a marketplace, a retailer and with its own brands, starting with Off-White.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

What Went Wrong at Amyris?

The manufacturer-turned-incubator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put its consumer businesses, including lines from Jonathan Van Ness and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, up for sale.

What Really Happens on a Tarte Influencer Trip

For nearly a decade the beauty brand has built its marketing around sending social media celebrities on lavish vacations, a practice that’s become increasingly controversial. Could a trip to New York for 13 ordinary customers and their plus-ones to see Beyoncé in concert alter that perception? One reporter tagged along to find out.

Can James Charles Win Back the Beauty Industry?

The beauty influencer is launching his own brand, Painted, part of a wider comeback effort after allegations of sexual harassment and racist tweets. But are consumers ready to forgive and forget?

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings