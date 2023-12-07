The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: The Smell of Success

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Multiple social platforms announced their next generation of creators this week, but TikTok remains the most important vehicle to creating a beauty star overnight.
With no advertising, PR or e-commerce, the store in London’s Soho is fast-becoming a cult classic. The brand is weighing how to expand without losing its magic.
To build a business that lasts, brands must appeal to more than their original core demographic. Behemoths like Nike and Apple have done so — but makeup, skin care and hair lines have had less luck.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Karla Otto, Tory Burch and Chalhoub Group.