The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: Why Marilyn Monroe Still Converts Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
News of a potential exit has the beauty industry in shock and awe of the Selena Gomez-founded label, and wondering what its next move should be.
The company behind Naturium’s recent sale adds the body care brand to its portfolio.
The colour cosmetics line is one of the most successful to come out of the celebrity beauty boom. An exit would likely touch off a bidding war, The Business of Beauty has learned.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has hired advisers to weigh offers for her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, according to people familiar with the matter.