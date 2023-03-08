For Haeckels, the Future of Beauty Goes Beyond Natural

The Business of Fashion
The conglomerate’s minority investment in UK-based beauty brand Haeckels speaks to a beauty acquisition space that prioritises earlier-stage companies and greater autonomy for brands.
‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.
The fashion and beauty industries will benefit from a biological revolution that could transform value chains, change society and potentially mitigate pressure on the environment. As scientific breakthroughs unfold, we expect more partnerships between large brands and start-ups, deeper research, and increasing commercialisation of these ground-breaking innovations.
Hirons is arguably the most important figure in British beauty, but she’ll test the limit of her authority as she transitions from skin care expert to brand founder with her new line Skin Rocks.
Beauty’s biggest player is leaning into artificial intelligence and placing a deeper focus on how its goods are made.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from H&M Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Chalhoub Group.
The TikTok filter went viral this week, further distorting our perceptions of reality.