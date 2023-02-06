What Happens When Consumers Don’t Trust ‘Clean’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
The LVMH-owned beauty retailer asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging its “Clean at Sephora” designation is false advertising.
The publisher will bring its youth-centric POV to the beauty space with a dedicated section, launching Feb. 2.
Overtly sexual marketing has long been a selling point in beauty, but the makeup artist is pushing boundaries with a new collection of lip colours in anatomically correct tubes.