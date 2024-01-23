Why Horace Thinks It Can Crack Men’s Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Now that the market has stabilised, beauty brands of all shapes and sizes are eager to get their dues. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year including Kosas, Summer Fridays and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.
Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.
If aspirational customers keep pulling back from discretionary spending, only the luxury shopper will be left to snap up pricier products. But high-net-worth shoppers crave a different kind of retail experience.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help beauty professionals decode the industry’s creative landscape.
As we head into the new year, a look at what The Business of Beauty has its eye on.
Black blush and peel-off lip liners are just the beginning.