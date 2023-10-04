La Bouche Rouge Acquired by Beauty Brands Global

Beauty Brands Global acquired the French sustainable luxury line La Bouche Rouge on Tuesday, The Business of Beauty has learned.

Founded by former L’Oréal executive Nicolas Gerlier, the line was best known for its refillable lipsticks found in leather cases. Despite wide distribution in Bergdorf Goodman, Violet Grey, Saks Fifth Avenue and Le Bon Marché, La Bouche Rouge filed for receivership in July. According to Beauty Brands Global, the line reached €3.5 million in net sales in 2022. That same year, the beauty label raised €10 Million in funding from Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation, the Chalhoub Group and BPI; it raised €2.5 million euros in 2020.

Beauty Brands Global is a new holding company founded by Dilesh Mehta, chairman and CEO of Designer Parfums, the fragrance house behind scents from Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Porsche Design. Mehta has appointed Florence Rollet as La Bouche Rouge’s new general manager, while Gerlier will stay on with the brand as a consultant in a creative capacity.



