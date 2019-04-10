Laura Mercier Founder Says Trust Yourself and Keep Working

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
With specialist stores like Shen Beauty shuttering, and Farfetch selling off Violet Grey, a cloudy future looms for cult retailers.
The finalists will be invited to pitch their business plans on November 2 to an esteemed jury including Bollywood actor and beauty entrepreneur Katrina Kaif and fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.
While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in South Korean beauty.
From Glossier-themed Bat Mitzvahs to the return of tramp stamps, the week in beauty news.