default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Luxury Skin Care Label Eighth Day Receives Minority Investment From L Catterton

The capital will help the brand grow its executive team, expand its product assortment and reinforce its global presence.
Luxury skincare label Eighth Day receives minority investment from L Catterton.
Luxury skincare label Eighth Day receives minority investment from L Catterton. (Courtesy)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton is acquiring a minority stake in luxury skin care brand Eighth Day via the firm’s early-stage platform, Elevate Beauty. This marks the first time the line, which was founded by dermatologist Dr. Antony Nakhla in 2018, has received external funding.

“[L Catterton’s] capital and expertise takes this cult brand in small pockets of the luxury market and brings it to scale,” Nakhla, Eighth Day’s founder and chief executive, told The Business of Beauty.

Known for its best-selling Regenerative Serum, Eighth Day launched exclusively with Violet Grey in 2021. The brand has since expanded to eye creams and cleansers and is now sold at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Nakhla said the capital would be used for global expansion, product innovation and to expand Eighth Day’s executive team; Nakhla will step down as CEO in the coming months.

L Catterton’s recent investments include Swedish hair care brand Mira Nila and ready-to-wear label A.P.C.

Editor’s Note: This article was amended on Sept. 18, 2023, to amend Dr. Antony Nakhla’s name.

Learn more:

What Investors Are Looking for in a Beauty Start-Up

Private equity shops and venture capitalists are being more discerning with their dollars, and yet capital is still critical for emerging brands seeking to stand out in a competitive landscape.

.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing To Launch Fragrance

In August, the brand began teasing the launch of its three upcoming scents, Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot, with peel-off fragrance strip samples in customers’ e-commerce orders. The scents, which will launch in October, were made in partnership with natural fragrance maker Robertet.

For Makeup Artist Brands, Backstage Beauty Takes a Backseat

A spot backstage was once the most coveted position at New York Fashion Week for makeup artists-turned-brand founders, but creatives like Katie Jane Hughes, Donni Davy and Danessa Myricks are now focused on celebrities, consumers and social media.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index