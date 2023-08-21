What Investors Are Looking For in a Beauty Start-Up

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Rachel Strugatz is Beauty Editor-at-Large, The Business of Beauty at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers the beauty industry.
The company’s sluggish sales in Asia and supply-chain missteps have left it trailing behind the French beauty giant.
The bankrupt biotech manufacturer-turned-beauty conglomerate has put Biossance, Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN and other lines up for sale. Is anyone buying?
The luxury fragrance brand has proven time and again that it knows how to win over the youth market. Its latest scent, MYSLF, aims to embody Gen-Z ideas around self-expression — to a point.
When Ben Gorham of Byredo and Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics sold the businesses they spent years building, the financial milestone was just the culmination of more meaningful professional journeys that began with a clear sense of purpose.