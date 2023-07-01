Kering’s Beauty Strategy Comes Into Focus

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Hailey Bieber has grand plans for her skin-care label, Rhode, aiming to stand out in an increasingly crowded field of celebrity brands.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum, activist and author Schuyler Bailar shared his journey to understanding beauty and self-acceptance as a biracial, transgender man.
Kering’s reported multi-billion dollar acquisition of Creed is just the latest blockbuster beauty deal – and the industry shows no signs of slowing down.
This week, TikTok couldn’t get enough of new products from Rare Beauty and Rhode, E.l.f.’s collaboration with influencer Mikayla Nogueira and the return of “baking.”