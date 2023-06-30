In Copenhagen, Regulators and LVMH’s Luxury-Only Climate Pact

The Business of Fashion
The European Fashion Alliance, a coalition of groups including France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Italy’s Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, has weighed in on EU plans to regulate fashion. They’re not entirely happy.
In a high-octane gathering of senior executives, the French luxury conglomerate mixed updates on its environmental progress with thinly veiled criticisms of its rivals.
The ultra-fast fashion company launched a $50 million fund to tackle waste at the industry’s annual sustainability gathering in Copenhagen this week. Many saw it as greenwashing, but it’s straight out of fashion’s sustainability playbook.
The environmental damage and waste created by throwaway fast fashion is ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told BoF.
The United Nations Environment Programme and UN-backed Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action want the sector’s marketing machine to push more sustainable lifestyles.
The French luxury group’s head of image and environment addressed criticism over its decision not to join existing industry sustainability initiatives, in which fast fashion players play a large role, and pushed for greater collaboration amongst luxury companies.
A congressional report says the Chinese-owned e-commerce business has insufficient systems in place to prevent goods made by forced labour being sold on its platform.