How Brands Make Community More Than a Buzzword

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For The State of Fashion: Beauty, the skin care label’s founder unpacks how she has found multiple ways to support and build a Gen-Z community, from mental health advocacy to open, dynamic dialogue with Topicals’ fan base.
In a saturated market where customer acquisition costs are on the rise, fashion and beauty start-ups are exploring ways to boost repeat business.
From fragrance to skin care to hair care, independent brands are making their mark on the beauty industry, but competition is stiff and scaling these businesses is more complex than ever.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Despite a series of public controversies in 2020, the social media star’s clothing brand, WeWoreWhat, is setting revenue records and breaking into new categories. BoF spoke to Bernstein about her experience with “cancel culture” and how the brand survived.