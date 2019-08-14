default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Natura Q2 Profit More Than Doubles, Beating Estimates

The Brazilian cosmetics group, which counts Aesop and The Body Shop among its brands, posted net revenue of 3.4 billion reais, up 9.8 percent from the previous year.
Aesop Store | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian cosmetics group Natura SA said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, slightly above market expectations, helped by solid sales growth in all segments as well as cost cuts.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the company said its quarterly net income grew by 109.4 percent year-on-year to 66.6 million reais ($16.4 million) compared to a consensus estimate of 61.7 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.

"All our three brands (Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop) and businesses contributed to a good performance in the quarter," the company said, adding it hopes to conclude the acquisition of Avon Products Inc. in the beginning of 2020.

Almost two years after acquiring The Body Shop brand from L'Oréal in a €1 billion transaction, Natura struck in May a deal with Avon to create the world's fourth-largest beauty company.

In the quarter ended June 30, Natura posted net revenue of 3.4 billion reais, up 9.8 percent from the second-quarter of 2018.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 27 percent to 424.7 million reais. Analysts on average expected an EBITDA of 374.37 million reais, according to Refinitiv data.

The company reported a net debt of 5.53 billion reais on June 30 compared to 5.71 billion reais a year earlier. As a result, its net debt/EBITDA ratio fell from 3.30 to 2.83 in the period.

Natura shares in São Paulo rose 43 percent this year.

By Gabriela Mello; editors: G Crosse and Chris Reese.

WF6AKN4F5RCK7OJGVWGZOCNOSQ

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023