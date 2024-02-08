The Changing Face of Fillers

The Business of Fashion
As Botox, lip fillers and other cosmetic procedures hit the mainstream, start-ups and entrepreneurial doctors are offering in-home services and opening salons that portray injecting wrinkle-smoothing neurotoxins as no different than a blowout or manicure.
No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.
Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?
The label is resuming operations and will be available for sale again on Thursday.
E.l.f., Nyx Professional Makeup, Dove and Cerave are among the labels getting into the Big Game this year, testing the waters for advertising’s biggest stage.
Affordable price points, viral products and a digital-focused marketing strategy continue to be drivers for the brand’s growth.
CEO Fabrizio Freda’s turnaround strategy for the company did not quiet suggestions from corners that another leader should execute the recovery plan.