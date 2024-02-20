Prose Wants to Do for Skin What It Did for Hair

The Business of Fashion
The market for customised skin care is increasingly crowded, with brands using patented tech to gain an advantage. However, scaling takes creativity.
The customisable hair care brand wants to become a CPG powerhouse and is investing in new products and key hires to do so
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
First with Gwyneth Paltrow and now with TikTok’s Gen-Z beauty queens, Kosas has charted a course to growth through rebranding, new products and customer base expansion.
How women are claiming their space… and their blow dry routines.
Suddenly, people are talking about backstage beauty again, largely thanks to the ghostly looks McGrath created for John Galliano. Just as surprising: her brand didn’t immediately come out with a new product. Did we just witness an actual, authentic moment of artistic genius at fashion week of all places?
Aurelius, the German restructuring specialist, has broken up two other UK retailers.