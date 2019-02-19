default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Tencent-Backed Plastic Surgery App SoYoung Files for US IPO

The firm could raise around $300 million in the planned offering, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Surgeon bandaging face of a woman | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

BEIJING, China — SoYoung, a Chinese cosmetic surgery website backed by Tencent Holdings, has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm could raise around $300 million in the planned offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. SoYoung could sell shares as soon as the middle of the year, said the people.

SoYoung, founded in 2013, allows customers to review and book nip-and-tuck procedures through its app and websites as well as share treatment experiences via posts, pictures and videos. The company completed a $60 million funding round led by Apax Partners last year, after attracting $50 million from investors including Tencent in 2016.

Final terms of the deal haven’t been set yet and could change depending on investor demand, according to the people. A representative for SoYoung said she couldn’t immediately comment.

Any deal would add to the $32 billion of US first-time share sales from Chinese companies over the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

By Crystal Tse and Vinicy Chan; with assistance from Lulu Yilun Chen. Editors: Ben Scent and Timothy Sifert.

