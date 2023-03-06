The Changing Face of Caroline Hirons

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Beauty’s biggest player is leaning into artificial intelligence and placing a deeper focus on how its goods are made.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from H&M Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Chalhoub Group.
The TikTok filter went viral this week, further distorting our perceptions of reality.
CEO JuE Wong called 2023 a “reset” year for the company, after fourth-quarter sales fell 21 percent year-over-year to $130 million.