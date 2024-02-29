Whatever Happened to the “Fenty Beauty” Effect?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
E.l.f.’s $355 million acquisition of Naturium doesn’t change the fact that most influencer, actor and musician-fronted brands need to radically rethink their approach.
The event is the latest of the retailer’s initiatives to support founders of colour.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
The collaboration is part of the conglomerate’s larger strategy to capture the Indian market and is Sabyasachi’s first foray into beauty.
The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the return of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, an invitation-only gathering bringing together 140 hand-selected senior executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry. Taking place from June 3-5, 2024 at Stanly Ranch, in Napa Valley, California the forum will be inspiring and highly curated.
The glory days of backstage beauty are long behind us with front row makeup looks and social media “Get Ready With Me” videos taking its place. But true creativity and a-ha moments can still happen on the runway if we foster it.
With a very famous founder and zero public financial data, Florence by Mills is either a stealth winner in Gen Z-personal care — or a placeholder for ventures that haven’t happened yet. Perhaps in the right hands it will be both.