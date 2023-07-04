Advent’s Tricia Glynn on Finding the Winning Ingredients for Beauty’s Deal-Makers

The Business of Fashion
For The State of Fashion: Beauty, the skin care label’s founder unpacks how she has found multiple ways to support and build a Gen-Z community, from mental health advocacy to open, dynamic dialogue with Topicals’ fan base.
Lines found in Target, CVS and Walmart have found success with stylish packaging and ingredient-forward storytelling at a low price point. That makes them hot commodities for would-be acquirers.
This week, Kering’s beauty strategy came into focus when the world’s second largest luxury fashion group announced that it is acquiring the niche fragrance brand Creed at a price close to $3 billion.
Hailey Bieber has grand plans for her skin-care label, Rhode, aiming to stand out in an increasingly crowded field of celebrity brands.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum, activist and author Schuyler Bailar shared his journey to understanding beauty and self-acceptance as a biracial, transgender man.