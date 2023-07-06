Beauty’s $40 Billion Luxury Opportunity

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From skin care and fragrance to colour cosmetics and hair care, the outlook for the global beauty industry is rosy in the years ahead, even amid hyper-competition, channel mix challenges, and rapid innovation and production cycles. The State of Fashion: Beauty explores what lies ahead.
This week, TikTok was virtually invited to Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding, Glossier brought back discontinued shades and a closer look at the lip products Gen-Z loves.
From her vantage point as managing partner at a global private equity firm, Glynn explores for The State of Fashion: Beauty the enduring opportunities beauty provides investors.
Lines found in Target, CVS and Walmart have found success with stylish packaging and ingredient-forward storytelling at a low price point. That makes them hot commodities for would-be acquirers.
This week, Kering’s beauty strategy came into focus when the world’s second largest luxury fashion group announced that it is acquiring the niche fragrance brand Creed at a price close to $3 billion.