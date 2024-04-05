Tweens Obsessed With Skin Care Drive Brands to Say: Don’t Buy Our Stuff

The Business of Fashion
Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.
Social networks are being blamed for the worrying decline in young people’s mental health. Brands may not think about the matter much, but they’re part of the content stream that keeps them hooked.
From body cream to fragrance, L’Occitane’s crown jewel has lured TikTokers, tweens and shareholders alike. Now, at the height of its popularity, the latter thinks the buzzy beauty brand deserves its own public listing.
Brands hope to move their amenity business beyond the hotel minibar.
Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.
The independent presidential candidate’s conspiracy-minded views around health and medicine have attracted early and enthusiastic support from influencers and brand founders.
BoF condenses key insights and learnings from the world’s largest B2B beauty and cosmetics event, and the trends driving success in the beauty industry today, as shared at Cosmoprof Worldwide 2024, featuring expertise from industry leaders at L’Oréal, Shiseido, Goop, Merck Group, Euromonitor and more.