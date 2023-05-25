At Unilever Prestige, An Acquisition Model Focused on the Future of Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Once associated with the artificial orange hue of 2000s-era celebrities, brands now pitch tanning lotions and oils as skin care products in an effort to shake the stigma around the category and make tanning more inclusive.
For The State of Fashion: Beauty, founder Ben Gorham breaks down how indie labels can flourish in a crowded market and Byredo’s journey that led to its recent acquisition by luxury group Puig.
The State of Fashion: Beauty explores why the international growth strategies of beauty brands and retailers need a reset to capture opportunities in new markets, like India and Middle East, emerge along with industry juggernauts, the US and China.
From skin care and fragrance to colour cosmetics and hair care, the outlook for the global beauty industry is rosy in the years ahead, even amid hyper-competition, channel mix challenges, and rapid innovation and production cycles. The State of Fashion: Beauty explores what lies ahead.