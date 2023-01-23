Why Gen-Z Yellow Will Never Be Millennial Pink

The Business of Fashion
A new generation of direct-to-consumer brands like Topicals and Parade are finding success with a powerful community-based approach to marketing.
The direct-to-consumer fashion and beauty space has flourished over the last decade, but the once fool-proof marketing rubric has aged in that time. BoF outlines how to update the DTC marketing playbook so brands can break through the saturated market.
The electric-pink hue has dominated fashion for the past year — thanks to a collusion of trends like Barbiecore and dopamine dressing, alongside major commitment from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino.
BoF is doubling down on our commitment to agenda-setting coverage of the global beauty and wellness space, with a new newsletter, more content and events, including our first invite-only Global Forum.
The global market has slowed, but the beauty category remains of interest to financial backers. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year.
Provenance and Silas Capital took a minority stake in Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup by Mario, valuing the brand at over $200 million.
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.