Should DTC Brands Open Their Own Factories?

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A digital twin of the supply chain that lets brands optimise their operations, minimise costs and increase speeds might sound like a distant dream, but companies including denim manufacturer Saitex are trying to make it a reality.
Pandemic-related disruptions of supply chains may be dissipating, but the pressure on brands to mitigate the risks of bottlenecks is not.
As fashion continues to deal with late deliveries and inventory issues, brands must consider how to make products relevant once they arrive — without going straight to discounting.
Timepiece start-ups like Baltic, which went from Kickstarter campaign to producing $50K collector grade watches, and Christopher Ward, who is on track to reach $40 million in sales this year, are leveraging collector communities and innovation to take on high luxury watchmaking.
Warby Parker’s continued brick-and-mortar expansion has given two of its less recognisable digitally-native peers — Zenni Optical and Eyebuydirect — a chance to raise their profiles among online shoppers.
Cautious investors are finding safer bets in tech-focused platforms that create products for digitally-native brands over traditional DTC start-ups.
The Gen-Z intimates brand’s sale to a little-known strategic is the latest in an ongoing series of less than desirable exits for unprofitable digitally-native start-ups.