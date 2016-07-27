Armani Chooses Paris Over Milan for Emporio Line September Show

MILAN, Italy — Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani said on Wednesday his younger and more accessible Emporio Armani line would go on show in Paris in September instead of Milan but also said that this was a one-off.

Traditionally, the Armani collection shows are held in Milan in June for men and in September for women.

The designer said the decision to move to Paris was made "exceptionally" for this season, addressing any potential speculation that he might leave the Milan catwalks for good.

"The restyling of the store and the EA Caffé in Saint-Germain (in Paris) have provided the opportunity to rethink the location and timing of the show," he said in a statement.

There have been cutbacks this year in menswear fashion shows by some designers, a move industry analysts have said is being driven by the need to cut costs in the face of a global sales slowdown in luxury goods.

Armani's pret-a-porter lines will hit the Paris catwalks starting on September 27. The haute couture Armani Privé collection has historically always been shown in Paris.

By Giulia Segreti; editor: Jane Merriman.