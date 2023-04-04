How K-Pop Group NewJeans Became an Overnight Fashion Favourite

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From Prada to Dior, fashion’s embrace of Korean pop stars is going into overdrive as brands look to Asian consumers to fuel growth.
Brands like Dior and Valentino are banking on India’s high growth potential, but it will take more than dazzling shows and sleek stores to turn this complex market into a major revenue source.
South Korea is one of the world’s leading exporters of beauty products but the narrow definition of ‘K-beauty’ in international markets means many exciting brands in Seoul have yet to go global.
The apparel and footwear market in Colombia rebounded faster than in Brazil or Mexico, but Chile and Peru may not recover to pre-pandemic sales levels for years. Where are the region’s next growth opportunities?
An analysis of consumers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from BoF Insights reveals what’s at stake for both local and global brands in an industry in the midst of vast change.