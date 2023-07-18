Worldview: Afghan Women Protest Taliban’s Closure of Beauty Salons

The Business of Fashion
Please join us on Wednesday, July 19 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE as BoF’s head of content strategy, Robin Mellery-Pratt is joined by Samuel Mensah, founder of Ananse, and Chioma Nwagboso of the Mastercard foundation, along with her colleague Mercy Mutua, head of access to Finance at the Mastercard Foundation, to discover how entrepreneurship, access to finance and technology as well as the potential of the AfCFTA trade agreement are transforming business opportunities in Africa.
This week’s round-up of fashion business news from global markets also features Japanese apparel major Sanyo Shokai, Dubai’s lab-grown diamond sector and Mexico’s beauty services start-up Glitzi.
Also in this week’s Worldview, De Beers strikes a deal with Botswana over rough diamond production and Lotte Duty Free opens a Korean fashion pavilion in Japan.
Industry leaders are divided on whether Galeries Lafayette’s expansion into India will spur other luxury department stores to enter the rapidly growing market.