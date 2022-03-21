A Leadership Shuffle At Versace and Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger is leaving the fast-growing luxury brand, headed to Versace as part of a round of international musical chairs among fashion’s top bosses.

Versace has been looking for a new CEO since it was announced last October that its previous chief Jonathan Akeroyd, who helped scale the brand and broker a $2.1 sale to Michael Kors-parent Capri Holdings, would leave the iconic Italian label for British brand Burberry.

Burberry’s former chief, Marco Gobbetti, has headed back to Italy to take over Salvatore Ferragamo.

Gintzburger presided over a period of rapid growth at Kering-owned McQueen as demand for its thick-soled sneakers surged, and as creative director Sarah Burton won greater industry attention. Under Gintzburger, the brand focused its communications efforts squarely on supporting Burton, highlighting her chic-and-shock looks like pantsuits with chain harnesses and sculptural creations like enormous rose-shaped crêpe gowns, as part of a push to move the brand’s story forward from its late founder, Lee.

The brand staged a runway show in the United States last week as it seeks to harness rising interest for the brand in the key luxury market, which has grown rapidly since the pandemic. McQueen has seen its US business surge as it rolled out stores in rising wealth centres like Miami as well as opening more concessions in American department stores.

Gianfilippo Testa, Gucci’s president of EMEA and vice president for global retail, will take over as CEO of London-based McQueen, effective May 1. Testa will be tasked with accelerating McQueen’s expansion “to tap its full potential,” Kering said.

Read more:

What’s Really Going On at Capri

Joshua Schulman’s surprise exit from the Michael Kors and Versace owner puts pressure on John Idol in his quest to build an LVMH competitor.