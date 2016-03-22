default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Armani Pledges to Go Fur-Free

Giorgio Armani has agreed to stop using fur for all its products, following years of lobbying by animal rights activists.
Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015 | Source: Indigital.tv
By
  • Associated Press

MILAN, ItalyGiorgio Armani has agreed to stop using fur for all its products, following years of lobbying by animal rights activists.

Armani said in a statement Tuesday that new technologies "render the use of cruel practices unnecessary as regards animals." The Armani group will be fur-free from the autumn/winter 2016 collection.

Fur Free Alliance chairman Joh Vinding said the announcement "makes it clear that designers and consumers can have creative freedom and luxury all without supporting animal cruelty."

Humane Society International called Armani's pledge "probably the most powerful message yet that killing animals for their fur is never fashionable," adding that designers who continue to use fur "are looking increasingly isolated."

Armani joins Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren in switching to synthetic alternatives.

To join the debate on whether fur has a place in fashion, have your say on BoF Voices.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023