Armani Pledges to Go Fur-Free

MILAN, Italy — Giorgio Armani has agreed to stop using fur for all its products, following years of lobbying by animal rights activists.

Armani said in a statement Tuesday that new technologies "render the use of cruel practices unnecessary as regards animals." The Armani group will be fur-free from the autumn/winter 2016 collection.

Fur Free Alliance chairman Joh Vinding said the announcement "makes it clear that designers and consumers can have creative freedom and luxury all without supporting animal cruelty."

Humane Society International called Armani's pledge "probably the most powerful message yet that killing animals for their fur is never fashionable," adding that designers who continue to use fur "are looking increasingly isolated."

Armani joins Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren in switching to synthetic alternatives.

