Audemars Piguet CEO Expects to Exit Watchmaker With Record Sales

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The world’s second-biggest independent watch brand has named a veteran perfume and consumer-goods executive to lead its next chapter.
The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.
From the pre-owned market to China, outspoken CEO François-Henry Bennahmias reveals what he thinks his competitors are doing wrong and why he plans on taking a different approach to some of the coming decade’s biggest opportunities.
Prada Group has revamped its executive ranks as it seeks to fuel growth and ease the transition to the next generation.
At Geneva Watch Days 2023, CEOs of Bulgari and Breitling fuelled the fire of an ongoing rivalry with Watches and Wonders. The comments come as Swiss watchmaking’s calendar fills up with more events both in Switzerland and abroad.
Fabio Zambernardi, Miuccia Prada’s right-hand at Prada and Miu Miu since the 1990s, is preparing to exit the Milanese fashion group at year end, sources said.
The move comes ahead of new designer Sabato de Sarno’s high-stakes debut at Milan Fashion Week. US-based Gucci marketing veteran Susan Chokachi is set to exit the brand.