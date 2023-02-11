Can Buzzy Area Take Its Business to the Next Level?

The Business of Fashion
Burberry is the latest fashion house to adopt a serif typeface for its logo. Return to idiosyncratic heritage or just another form of blanding?
The French brand will scale back on spectacle and focus on design after being accused of sexualising children, designer Demna told Vogue in the company’s first interview since the scandal last year.
The famously social media-shy designer has launched an Instagram account and will unveil her first collection under her own name via phoebephilo.com.
High-end fashion companies weathered decades-high inflation better than other industries for most of last year as affluent shoppers dipped into pandemic savings, but persistently increasing prices have now prompted even high-end spenders to stem their splurging on designer labels.