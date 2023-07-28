Hermès Sales Surge 28%, Defying Luxury Slowdown

The Business of Fashion


How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.
A global shopping splurge on luxury goods and beauty products is making some of the world’s richest people even richer.
The French group has the option to acquire 100 percent of the Italian label within five years. Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault described the deal as a ‘first step’ in a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.
Sales in America were boosted by the company’s acquisition of the Tom Ford fashion business, as well as double digit growth at Zegna and Thom Browne.
Star designer Phoebe Philo is one step closer to launching her new namesake label. Today, the brand, which is set to debut digitally in September, began registering customers at phobephilo.com, fuelling anticipation amongst her fanbase of “Philophiles.”
Miu Miu's first-half revenues jumped 50 percent year on year as runway relevance translated into sales. The group’s flagship Prada brand grew 18 percent.