Luxury

Kim Kardashian Returns as Balenciaga Ambassador

The deal comes as the brand works to win back the support of trendsetting clients after a public relations meltdown.
Balenciaga has once again signed Kim Kardashian as a brand ambassador, the brand confirmed in a press release Monday.
Balenciaga has once again signed Kim Kardashian as a brand ambassador, the label confirmed in a statement Monday. (Balenciaga)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Balenciaga has once again signed Kim Kardashian as a brand ambassador, the brand confirmed in a statement Monday.

The reality-TV star turned fashion mogul and the Kering-owned luxury house have enjoyed a close working relationship over the years.

But Kardashian’s ties with Demna and Balenciaga were called into question in November 2022 when the Skims founder said she was “re-evaluating” her previous sponsorship deal with the brand, after an advertising campaign featuring children modelling BDSM-inspired products sparked a major public relations crisis.

Prior to that, Kardashian had worn custom Balenciaga looks for numerous appearances, starred in brand campaigns and sat front row at its runway shows. She also attended the 2021 Met Gala alongside creative director Demna, wearing a dramatic black ensemble which completely covered her body and face. Another memorable Balenciaga look was a catsuit fashioned from yellow caution tape printed with the brand’s logo, which Kardashian wore to its Autumn/Winter 2022 show.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” said Kardashian in the statement. “I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand.”

Balenciaga has worked to win back the support of celebrities in recent months through activations including a star-studded Los Angeles runway show. Since late 2022 the brand has struggled to navigate the simultaneous challenges of its PR crisis, changing tastes and slowing luxury demand, particularly in the US. Parent company Kering will provide an update on Balenciaga’s recovery efforts when it reports full-year results Feb. 8.

Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

The State of Fashion 2024