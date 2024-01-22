Kim Kardashian Returns as Balenciaga Ambassador

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand later said it was “closely revising its organisation” as it continues to face widespread backlash over a campaign featuring children modelling BDSM-inspired products.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
From 20 years at Dior to luxury’s post-pandemic boom, Sidney Toledano has shaped the modern luxury business. ‘Desire is the most important thing,’ Toledano tells Laurence Benaïm.
The conglomerate’s results will be a key signal as to whether consumers are getting excited about high-end fashion again. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy shares his creative mind with Tim Blanks at BoF VOICES 2023.
The designer has made deft experimentation with colour a hallmark of his aesthetic at the Roman house. Previously known for its signature red, Valentino has expanded its palette under Piccioli — from blistering magenta to dusty electric blues — turning the use of colour into a powerful brand signifier in the process.