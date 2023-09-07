default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Pinault Buys Majority Stake in Talent Agency CAA

Pinault family holding Artémis is acquiring private equity firm TPG’s stake in the Hollywood talent giant in a deal that values the business at $7 billion.
France’s Pinault nears $7 billion deal for talent agency CAA.
Pinault buys majority stake in CAA. (Getty Images)
By

French billionaire François Pinault’s holding company Artémis agreed to buy a majority stake in the Hollywood talent giant Creative Artists Agency from the private equity firm TPG Inc.

As previously reported by Bloomberg News, Pinault is buying its stake in a deal that values the business at $7 billion. CAA, founded in 1975, represents some of the top stars in sports and entertainment, including Pinault’s wife, actress Salma Hayek.

Artémis, which has assets of over $40 billion, controls fashion brands such as Gucci and Saint Laurent, as well as the Christie’s auction house. Pinault, chairman of the fashion giant Kering SA, is worth more than $38 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Singapore-based Temasek Holdings Pte, the city-state’s investment firm, will remain a minority investor in CAA, the companies said Thursday. CMC Capital remains a CAA strategic partner.

Under the agreement, CAA’s Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett have each made long-term commitments to continue leading the agency and will remain co-chairman. Lourd is expected to be named chief executive officer when the deal closes. Jim Burtson, who led the CAA deal team, will remain president.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Inside the Changing Landscape of Swiss Watch Fairs

At Geneva Watch Days 2023, CEOs of Bulgari and Breitling fuelled the fire of an ongoing rivalry with Watches and Wonders. The comments come as Swiss watchmaking’s calendar fills up with more events both in Switzerland and abroad.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses