Pinault Buys Majority Stake in Talent Agency CAA

Strong demand for the Swiss luxury watch brand’s pricey timepieces has put sales on track to hit fresh highs.
Prada Group has revamped its executive ranks as it seeks to fuel growth and ease the transition to the next generation.
At Geneva Watch Days 2023, CEOs of Bulgari and Breitling fuelled the fire of an ongoing rivalry with Watches and Wonders. The comments come as Swiss watchmaking’s calendar fills up with more events both in Switzerland and abroad.
Fabio Zambernardi, Miuccia Prada’s right-hand at Prada and Miu Miu since the 1990s, is preparing to exit the Milanese fashion group at year end, sources said.