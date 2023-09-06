default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Prada Names New Chief People Officer Rosa Santamaria, Completing Executive Recast

Prada Group has revamped its executive ranks as it seeks to fuel growth and ease the transition to the next generation.
Rosa Santamaria Maurizio is joining Prada Group from Valentino as Chief People Officer.
Rosa Santamaria Maurizio is joining Prada Group from Valentino as Chief People Officer.
By

Valentino’s chief human resources officer Rosa Santamaria Maurizio is set to decamp to Prada, the company told BoF Wednesday.

As chief people officer, Santamaria Maurizio will “actively participate in the cultural and organisational change of Prada Group,” the Milan-based fashion company said.

The executive joins a Prada C-suite that has been almost completely overhauled: Last year, the company named a new group chief executive officer (former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra) and a brand-level CEO for its flagship label (Gianfranco D’Attis, hired from Dior), as the company’s founding family seeks to the transition to its next generation. It also brought in a new chief financial officer (former Goldman Sachs’ executive Andrea Bonini).

Designer-owner Miuccia Prada continues to lead Prada’s creative output alongside co-creative director Raf Simons, while her husband and business partner Patrizio Bertelli is now executive chairman. Both relinquished their roles as co-CEOs. Their son Lorenzo Bertelli, who steers various initiatives including marketing, communications and sustainability, is an executive director being positioned as the group’s future leader.

Design director Fabio Zambernardi is also planning to exit the group at year-end, BoF reported Sept. 2.

At Valentino, Santamaria Maurizio worked to revamp the company’s people organisation and internal culture alongside CEO Jacopo Venturini, who sought to identify and reinforce “couture” values and integrate them throughout the company. Santamaria Maurizio also put in place more structured processes for talent acquisition, management, and compensation.

Before joining Valentino, Santamaria Maurizio spent 14 years at American Express in various human resources roles.

Learn more:

Prada’s Design Director to Step Back from Company

Fabio Zambernardi, Miuccia Prada’s right-hand at Prada and Miu Miu since the 1990s, is preparing to exit the Milanese fashion group at year end, sources said.


About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Inside the Changing Landscape of Swiss Watch Fairs

At Geneva Watch Days 2023, CEOs of Bulgari and Breitling fuelled the fire of an ongoing rivalry with Watches and Wonders. The comments come as Swiss watchmaking’s calendar fills up with more events both in Switzerland and abroad.

Why Luxury Brands Are Betting Big on Tennis

A new generation of more diverse, social media-savvy champions has entered the sport as brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci increase their investments in ‘cultural’ marketing strategies that tap into consumer interests beyond red carpets.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses