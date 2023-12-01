Tod’s Appoints Matteo Tamburini as Creative Director

Tod’s has hired a new designer, Matteo Tamburini, to serve as creative director for both its women’s and men’s collections, the Italian luxury brand said in a statement Friday.

Tamburini, who is joining the brand from Kering’s Bottega Veneta, will show his first collection during the next Milan womenswear week in February.

Tamburini joined Bottega Veneta in 2017 and has climbed the ranks of the brand’s womenswear studio during the tenures of three designers: Tomas Maier, Daniel Lee and Matthieu Blazy.

“Matteo Tamburini is a talented creative. His modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will definitely bring an added value to our brand,” Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of Tod’s Group, said.

In his new role at Tods, Tamburini succeeds Walter Chiapponi — another Bottega Veneta alum who left Tods in July for Blumarine.

Tamburini hails from Urbino, a walled city in the Marche region where Tod’s headquarters and factories are located.

“I am honoured and excited to join the Tod’s family and become part of a brand that is so closely tied to my origins and memories. I identify myself with the brand’s values and the continuous pursuit of high quality and style,” Tamburini said in the statement.

Tod’s Group comprises Roger Vivier and Hogan in addition to its namesake brand, while the owners the Della Valle family also controls Schiaparelli through a private holding company. Tod’s Group sales rose 14 percent to €828 million ($901.8 million) in the first nine months of the year.

Designer changes are in vogue this fall. Since September, major debuts have included the first collections by Gucci’s Sabato de Sarno and Tom Ford’s Peter Hawkings, while high-profile exits included Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton and Chloé's Gabriela Hearst.

Tod’s statement came the same afternoon that LVMH’s Givenchy announced it was parting ways with American designer Matthew Williams after three and a half years.