Tod’s Appoints Matteo Tamburini as Creative Director

The former Tod’s designer replaces Nicola Brognano, whose departure was announced last month.
By pairing global recognition and potent brand signatures with an ultra-exclusive store network, the mythic couture house owned by Tod’s chairman Diego Della Valle is finding willing clients for its ready-to-wear expansion.
The American designer will depart the LVMH-owned fashion house effective January 1st with succession plans yet to be announced.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The luxury e-tailer could be the latest e-commerce firm to go private amid its worst year as a public company. But Farfetch’s much scrutinised lack of focus could persist outside the public market.
Chanel’s global CEO Leena Nair joined BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed at BoF VOICES 2023 to discuss the vision she’s crafting for the iconic French luxury brand.
In partnership with Scott, Audemars Piguet is set to release a limited-edition version of its Royal Oak watch and a capsule collection of co-branded merchandise from the watchmaking house and Cactus Jack Records.