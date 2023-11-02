Blumarine Appoints Walter Chiapponi Creative Director

Blumarine has appointed former Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi to oversee its design team, weeks after announcing the departure of Nicola Brognano, who had held the top creative role at the Italian brand since 2020.

Chiapponi’s first collection for the Italian brand will be shown during Milan Fashion Week in February.

”I am confident that Walter Chiapponi, with his internationally recognised talent and his fine stylistic sensibility will bring new energy to Blumarine while honouring the brand’s extraordinary heritage,” said Marco Marchi, sole director of Eccellenze Italiane, the holding company that owns Blumarine.

