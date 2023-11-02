default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Blumarine Appoints Walter Chiapponi Creative Director

The former Tod’s designer replaces Nicola Brognano, whose departure was announced last month.
Walter Chiapponi sits on a green sofa wearing a bright blue jacket and black leather trousers.
Blumarine has appointed Walter Chiapponi creative director. (Julia Von Der Heide)
By

Blumarine has appointed former Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi to oversee its design team, weeks after announcing the departure of Nicola Brognano, who had held the top creative role at the Italian brand since 2020.

Chiapponi’s first collection for the Italian brand will be shown during Milan Fashion Week in February.

”I am confident that Walter Chiapponi, with his internationally recognised talent and his fine stylistic sensibility will bring new energy to Blumarine while honouring the brand’s extraordinary heritage,” said Marco Marchi, sole director of Eccellenze Italiane, the holding company that owns Blumarine.

Learn more:

Nicola Brognano to Exit Blumarine

Brognano took the top creative job at the Italian label in 2020.

Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

