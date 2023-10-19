Nicola Brognano to Exit Blumarine

Blumarine’s creative director Nicola Brognano is exiting the business, the company said Thursday.

Brognano took the top creative job at the Italian label in 2020. During his tenure, he “successfully interpreted Blumarine’s DNA, presenting it in an original and contemporary key and thus reviving sector and customer interest in the brand,” said Marco Marchi, founder of the brand’s parent company Eccellenze Italiane.

No successor was announced.

