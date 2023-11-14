Schiaparelli: Diego Della Valle’s Vision for Scaling a ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Brand

The Business of Fashion
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Founders Elin Kling and Karl Lindman built a €100 million global business selling luxe staples, from cashmere coats to striped turtleneck sweaters. Now, their label is embarking on its next chapter, opening a string of new stores and launching a jewellery line.
The former Gucci designer, who started his new role at the Aeffe-owned brand at the start of the month, was 46 years old.
Shares in the Cartier-owner fell 6 percent after first-half profits missed forecasts.
The designer’s extravagant vision and charismatic persona have taken the Parisian luxury house’s annual sales from €20 million to €300 million, Rousteing revealed in an exclusive interview with Laurence Benaïm which covers opulence, longevity, diversity and the aftermath of a shocking robbery.