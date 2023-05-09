Walter Albini Relaunch Confirmed

The Business of Fashion
From 2015 to 2019, the designer’s trendsetting maximalist vision powered the modern luxury sector’s most successful turnaround ever. But more recently Kering’s flagship brand has struggled to keep up momentum.
Arnaud de Lummen has built a successful business resurrecting dormant fashion brands and selling them to investors. But many attempts at brand revivals have met with mixed results. What does it take to successfully resuscitate a dormant brand? And is it worth it?
In less than a decade, the investment vehicle backed by the Qatari royal family has built an impressive stable of luxury brands that now includes Valentino and Balmain. Could it become a rival to LVMH and Kering, or will political unrest hold back its ascent?
Giants like LVMH and Kering enjoy scale benefits that are hard for competitors to overcome, but there’s still hope for smaller players, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Although his heart was never in it, the American artist was a prolific – and highly experimental – fashion photographer. A new exhibition explores the surrealist’s side hustle.
An event built on viral moments is unlikely to move the discourse around stealth wealth forward. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With the sale to Estée Lauder complete, Tom Ford’s longtime colleague and collaborator will take the creative helm at his namesake brand.