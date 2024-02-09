After Hitting a Few Moguls, Skiwear Brand Perfect Moment Goes Public

The Business of Fashion
While the DTC landscape’s turbulence isn’t completely over for brands, the prospect of a better economy in 2024 is encouraging profitable brands that shied away from M&A last year to start preparing for an exit.
The federal suit, filed last week, alleges “trademark infringement, false association and/or false endorsement, and unfair competition” against London-based Perfect Moment.
Under new ownership, luxury skiwear brand Perfect Moment transitioned its focus from extreme sports to fashion-conscious mountain-goers. Now, it’s betting a tie-up with an A-list couple and growing its menswear and surf verticals will fuel a post-pandemic surge.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
For years, the French luxury brand has been seeking a prime location along Manhattan’s storied Fifth Avenue.
As a workaround, the embattled marketplace is considering providing “complete anonymity” to third-party retailers in exchange for sourcing certain luxury brands, according to internal documents reviewed by BoF.
Sales at luxury fashion’s second-biggest group fell 4 percent in the holiday quarter, putting it significantly behind key rivals. The Gucci and Saint Laurent owner is expecting another year of lacklustre growth amid a long-term plan to push its brands upmarket.
