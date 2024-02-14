Why We Can’t Stop Talking About Khaite

The Business of Fashion
The New York-based label announced on Friday it is receiving an investment of an undisclosed sum from growth equity firm Stripes, which is also located in New York.
The New York-based brand’s new storefront is the first of ten it plans to open over the next half-decade.
While others are abandoning New York Fashion Week, designer Catherine Holstein is using the platform to her advantage, one of the many ways she stands out in a competitive luxury market.
Away from the glare of quarterly reporting, the Della Valle family and L Catterton can take more radical action to revive the Tod’s brand.
Choosing who comes next is the important decision a designer can make. And at the New York-based brand, the appointment of creative director Wes Gordon has led to a rise in sales as the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic returns to the cultural conversation. Gordon and president Emilie Rubinfeld sat down with BoF to discuss how the brand pulled off the transition.
Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.
Fourth-quarter sales at the leather goods powerhouse rose by 18 percent, defying the wider slowdown in luxury demand.