default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Khaite Receives New Investment from Stripes

Khaite Spring/Summer 2023
Khaite Spring/Summer 2023 (Khaite)
By

The New York-based label announced on Friday it is receiving an investment of an undisclosed sum from growth equity firm Stripes.

The brand, which was founded by creative director Catherine Holstein, is majority owned by brand incubator Assembled Brands, which provided the initial investment in the company when it first launched in 2016. This new investment “will further accelerate Khaite’s expansion and ensure greater visibility for an already iconic brand that is redefining American luxury,” said Adam Pritzker, chairman of Assembled Brands, in a statement.

Since its debut, Khaite has become a favourite of the downtown New York set, as well as celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes, for items like its cashmere sweaters, structured denim and western-inspired boots. Its stockists include Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

This investment marks the latest milestone in what’s been a busy few months for Khaite. At the end of last year, Holstein was named womenswear designer of the year at the CFDA Awards, and last month, the brand opened its first store in Soho and unveiled an eyewear collaboration with Oliver Peoples.

Learn more:

Khaite Opens First Store, in Soho

The New York-based brand plans to open 10 brick-and-mortar locations over the next five years.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Inside Prada’s Best Year in Business

The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.

Balenciaga’s Make-or-Break Show, Explained

Creative director Demna is attempting to establish a new direction for the Kering-owned brand in the wake of scandal. The promise of a major reset has helped the house reassert its status as a hot ticket at Paris Fashion Week.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Careers Week 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Careers Week 2023