Why the Stars Are Flocking to Floral on Red Carpets This Year

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
After the SAG strike put red carpets on pause over the summer, the Golden Globes — an event that’s battled controversy in recent years — ushered some much-needed glamour back to Hollywood.
Few companies see an upside in wading into what’s shaping up to be a long, toxic campaign. But after years of socially conscious messaging they can’t fully disengage either.
Fashion PR giant The Independents Group has acquired Atelier Athem, a Paris-based scenography firm.
Steamy images of Jeremy Allen White and FKA Twigs pushed the brand — which has a well-documented history of courting controversy — to the centre of conversation once again, proving casting and timing plus a little bit of provocation can fuel relevance.
Chiara Ferragni’s legal troubles and tainted image are a sign the pendulum is swinging from influencer-led marketing back to traditional media.