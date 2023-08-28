The PR Machines Building the Next Generation of ‘It Girls’

The Business of Fashion
The adult-film-turned-social-media star, who is quickly becoming a force in fashion, launched jewellery line Sheytan this week alongside former Ye and Virgil Abloh collaborator Sara Burn. She has a knack for generating conversation online, but sustaining a brand represents a whole new challenge.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Companies like Nike and Adidas see big growth opportunities in women’s football. But while the game is often marketed with an inspirational wrapper of female empowerment, its growing prominence has also drawn attention to the persistent exploitation of largely women workers in the apparel and footwear supply chain.
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion PR & communications professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.