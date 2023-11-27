Vanessa Kingori to Exit Condé Nast, Join Google

The Business of Fashion
The executive has been named Condé Nast Britain’s chief business officer for style after helping to achieve ‘unprecedented revenue growth’ at the fashion title.
This week on The BoF Podcast, Condé Nast Britain’s chief business officer speaks with purpose and intuition coach Mory Fontanez about leading as an outsider in the modern workplace.
Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
The stylist and fashion editor reveals to BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed why she resigned from Vogue and how she is channelling her influence and energy to support that next generation of fashion talent.
Bryan Goldberg’s rollup firm has struggled to turn its portfolio of well-known, if faded properties into a viable business amid sweeping changes in the online media economy. Now, BDG is going after wealthier readers, starting with a revival of Nylon’s print edition.
Karlie Kloss, the model turned investor and entrepreneur, is acquiring the British fashion and culture publication i-D Magazine.
The established New York-based event photography, videography and social media agency explores its next phase of growth, informed by a rapidly shifting market and new opportunities from across its client roster.